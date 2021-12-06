Indian coking coal import port traffic up 6% in April-November

Monday, 06 December 2021 11:56:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country during the April-November period of the fiscal year 2021-22 was recorded at 33.515 million mt, up 6.05 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, December 6.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipment of coking coal in November this year was 5.293 million mt, up from 3.816 million mt shipped in October 2021.

Total freight traffic of iron ore including pellets handled by all major ports in the country continued to decline, to 33.865 million mt in the April-November period this year, a fall of 23 percent year on year. Iron ore freight handled by the ports had declined by 19.87 percent year on year in the April-October period this year, according to the IPA data.