Indian automobile retail sales hit highest-ever level in November

Friday, 09 December 2022 12:13:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s automobile retail sales as denoted by new registrations recorded a highest-ever monthly level in November this year at 2.38 million units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, December 9.

According to FADA, registering a retail sales growth of 26 percent year on year in November this year, unit sales surpassed the previous highest monthly sales achieved in November 2019.

Providing the break-up of the various categories of automobile sales growth in November, FADA said that two-wheeler retail sales were up 24 percent, three-wheelers were up 80 percent, passenger vehicles sales saw an increase of 21 percent, commercial vehicle sales increased by 33 percent, and tractor sales rose by 56 percent.

“November 2022 has clocked the highest retail sales in the history of the Indian automobile industry, “ FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said.


