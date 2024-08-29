 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian automobile makers agree to offer discounts on new vehicles against scrapping of older ones

Thursday, 29 August 2024 15:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian automobile manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts ranging 1.5-3 percent on purchase of new vehicles against scrapping of old ones, according to a government statement following a meeting between automobile companies and ministry of roads and highways on Thursday, August 29.

The statement said Mercedes Benz India has offered a flat discount of INR 25,000 ($298), which will be over and above all existing discounts.

“During this interaction, responding positively to the advice of the ministry and recognising the importance of fleet modernisation and circular economy, multiple commercial vehicle manufacturers and multiple passenger vehicle manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts for a limited period against a certificate of deposit (Scrappage Certificate),” the statement said.

It said commercial vehicle manufacturers are willing to offer discounts for a limited period of two years and passenger vehicle manufacturers are willing to offer discounts for a limited period of one year.

As per the statement, passenger vehicle manufacturers namely Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars, JSW MG Motor, Renault India, Nissan India and Skoda Volkswagen India, will offer discount of 1.5 percent of the ex-showroom price of new car or INR 20,000 ($238), whichever is less, against the passenger vehicle scrapped by the owner in the last six months.

Commercial vehicle manufacturers namely Tata Motors, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Force Motors, Isuzu Motors and SML Isuzu, will offer discount equivalent to three percent of the ex-showroom price for a commercial cargo vehicle of more than 3.5 tonne, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian auto sector faces surging inventories, companies start to cut outputs

22 Aug | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 14 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

02 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto retail sales up just 0.73 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report subdued sales growth in June

02 Jul | Steel News

CRISIL: Nine Indian car companies plan 52% rise in passenger car capacity

26 Jun | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales rise by 2.61 percent in May

10 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report muted sales growth in May

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s total automobile retail sales increase by 27 percent in April

09 May | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales growth moderates on high base effect, muted demand

02 May | Steel News