India not to renew registration of 15-year-old government-owned vehicles

Monday, 15 March 2021 18:00:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Deciding to implement a mandatory vehicle-scrapping policy in phases, India’s Ministry of Highways and Road Transport in the first step has announced that registration of all government-owned vehicles that have completed a 15-year life cycle by 2022 will not be renewed, a government official said on Monday, March 15.

The official said that a draft of the notification has been issued seeking public comments over the next 30 days. This will be the first initiative to take old vehicles off the roads, and indirectly contribute to higher generation of ferrous scrap in the country and increase domestic availability for the secondary steel sector, he said.

The government official went on to say that the automobile scrapping policy which has been in the works for the last three years will see scrapping of commercial vehicles of over 15 years old in the second stage. In the final and third stage, the government will implement scrapping of private vehicles that have completed a 20-year life cycle, the official said.