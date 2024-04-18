HRC consumption in Mexico up 20 percent in February

Thursday, 18 April 2024 19:38:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of hot rolled coils (HRC) in Mexico increased 20.5 percent, year-over-year, in February, totaling 447,000 metric tons (mt), the ninth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Regarding HRC production in Mexico, in February, for the third consecutive time, it overtook rebar production as the most manufactured finished steel product in the country, with a total of 334,000 mt, 15.6 percent more, year-over-year.

HRC imports increased 32.7 percent to 106,000 mt in February, the third largest imported product, surpassed by galvanized sheet (HDG) and alloy steel flats. Despite dynamic consumption, HRC exports increased 6.3 percent to 17,000 mt.

In the first two months of the year, HRC consumption increased 25.5 percent to 916,000 mt. Production increased 25.2 percent to total 714,000 mt. Imports increased 25.5 percent to 236,000 mt and exports increased 20.2 percent to 34,000 mt.

Industry data shows that HRC producers in Mexico are Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA, paralyzed by insolvency), Tyasa, Ternium and ArcelorMittal.