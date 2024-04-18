﻿
Mexican rebar consumption up 2.4 percent in February

Thursday, 18 April 2024 00:19:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of rebar in Mexico increased 2.4 percent in February, year-over-year, to 341,000 metric tons (mt), an increase that contrasts with the annual decrease in January, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

For the third consecutive month, rebar was ranked as the fourth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico, surpassed by galvanized sheet (HDG), cold rolled coil (CRC) and the leader, hot rolled coil (HRC).

Contrary to consumption, rebar production decreased. In February, there was an annual decrease of 10.5 percent. In addition to being the third consecutive annual drop, it is also the most pronounced drop in the last nine months.

In exports, the volume of rebar decreased 55.0 percent, totaling 18,000 mt. This volume contrasts with the 77,000 mt exported in May 2022.

In the accumulated January-February period, consumption decreased 0.4 percent to 685,000 mt. Production decreased 9.9 percent to 693,000 mt and exports decreased 57 percent to 37,000 mt.

With large rod producers such as ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium, Suacero and Tyasa, Mexico does not import rebar.


