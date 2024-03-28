﻿
Mexican steel plate consumption decreases 4.1 percent in January

Thursday, 28 March 2024
       

Apparent consumption of coil and sheet steel plate in Mexico decreased in January 4.1 percent, year-over-year, to 331,000 mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron Industry and Acero (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Combined production of rolled and sheet plate decreased 1.4 percent, totaling 241,000 mt. Plate is the fifth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico.

In January, 106,000 mt of rolled and sheet plate were imported, 10.3 percent less compared to January of last year. Exports decreased 8.4 percent, year-over-year, to 16,000 mt.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium and Grupo Acerero. Also AHMSA, but it is currently stopped due to insolvency. Data from the Ministry of Economy indicates that ArcelorMittal México has been producing rolled steel plates since 2023.


