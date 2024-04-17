﻿
HDG consumption in Mexico up 5.4 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 22:14:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of galvanized sheet (HDG) in Mexico increased 5.4 percent in February, year-over-year, to 370,000 metric tons (mt), the ninth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis. Galvanized sheet is the third most consumed finished steel product in the Mexican economy.

Production increased 1.5 percent, year-over-year, in February to 269,000 mt, the 11th consecutive annual increase.

In the international market, imports to Mexico increased 9.8 percent to 135,000 mt. It is the second most imported product, surpassed by alloy steel flats with 138,000 mt.

Exports decreased 5.4 percent to 35,000 mt. HDG is the second best-selling product internationally from the Mexican steel market, surpassed by the 74,000 mt of seamless steel tubes.

In the first two months of the year, consumption increased 8.7 percent to 734,000 mt, production increased 4.5 percent to 555,000 mt. Imports increased 17.2 percent to 252,000 mt and exports increased 3.3 percent to 73,000 mt.

Industry data shows that the producers of galvanized sheet in Mexico are Ternium, Tyasa, Posco México, Villacero, Nucor-JFE Steel México and Galvasid (LM Group).


Tags: Galvanized Flats Mexico North America Consumption Production 

