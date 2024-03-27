Rebar consumption in Mexico decreases 3.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 22:24:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of rebar in Mexico decreased 3.1 percent in January, year-over-year, to 344,000 metric tons (mt), breaking the positive trend of the last seven months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of Industry of Iron and Steel (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In January, rebar was ranked as the fourth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico, surpassed by galvanized sheet (HDG), cold rolled sheet (CRC) and the leader, hot rolled sheet (HRC).

Rebar production decreased 9.5 percent in January, totaling 362,000 mt, the second consecutive annual decline.

In exports, the volume of rebar decreased 58.0 percent, totaling 19,000 mt. This volume contrasts with the 77,000 mt exported in May 2022.

In Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of rebar.