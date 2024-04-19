Mexican wire rod consumption down 0.5 percent in February

Friday, 19 April 2024 21:32:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexican wire rod production decreased 0.5 percent in February, totaling 214,000 mt, the third consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico in February increased 8.0 percent to 229,000 mt.

Information from the Ministry of Economy shows that the wire rod market in Mexico is dominated by DeAcero with 51 percent of the total production capacity in the country, Ternium with 18 percent, ArcelorMittal 16 percent, TYASA with 6 percent, Grupo Accelerator 5 percent and Simec 4 percent.