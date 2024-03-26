CRC consumption in Mexico up 23.4 percent in January

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 22:56:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased 23.4 percent, year-over-year, to 416,000 metric tons (mt) in January, the third consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

CRC production registered an increase for the second consecutive month, increasing 11.4 percent in January to 284,000 mt.

CRC imports increased 32.8 percent to 138,000 mt. In exports, HRC was left out of the list of top 10 products in January.