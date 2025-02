In January this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 70,000 units, down 17.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 28.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The Chinese New Year holiday on January 28-February 4 exerted a negative impact on heavy truck sales as suppliers, producers and buyers began the holiday early.