Germany’s SMS stops working with Russia and Belarus

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 12:12:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it has stopped all new business in mechanical and plant engineering in Russia and Belarus due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The company has ceased its main business activities in Russia and Belarus, with the exception of safety-critical maintenance work. New orders will not be accepted. SMS will also not take part in any tenders. The company’s work on 11 construction projects at eight customer sites has already stopped. All services at customers’ sites are limited to the critical maintenance processes relevant to occupational safety.