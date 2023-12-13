﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany to grant €2.6 billion funding for green steelmaking in Saarland

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 12:26:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck has announced a planned funding totaling €2.6 billion for zero-emission steelmaking in the state of Saarland.

The funding, which would be granted to long steel producer Saarstahl, plate producer Dillinger Hütte and their joint pig iron plant Rogesa, all three subsidiaries of Germany-based SHS (Stahl-Holding-Saar), is subject to approval from the EU competition authorities.

To achieve climate neutrality by 2045, Dillinger and Saarstahl are focused on the use of hydrogen, on electric steel production and on recycling steel scrap. In addition, SHS plans to begin construction of a direct reduction plant and two electric arc furnaces in Dillingen and Völklingen with a targeted production of up to 3.5 million mt of green steel annually starting in 2027-2028. SHS stated that the first step will be to convert up to 70 percent of production to a climate-friendly process to ensure that carbon emissions can be cut by 55 percent as early as 2030.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp posts net loss in FY 2022-23, expects net profit for FY 2023-24

23 Nov | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp invests €800 million at Duisburg plant

22 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 4.1 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Dillinger expands ultra-heavy plate production

17 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter’s posts lower financial results for Jan-Sept amid greater economic challenges

14 Nov | Steel News

Outokumpu to restructure German operations to strengthen competitiveness

10 Nov | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp produces first coil at new reversing cold mill

01 Nov | Steel News

Salzgitter to secure green electricity from Friesen Elektra for green steel production

27 Oct | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.6 percent in January-September

24 Oct | Steel News

Tenaris supplies casing for German geothermal project

18 Oct | Steel News