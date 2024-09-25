 |  Login 
German crude steel output increases by four percent in January-August

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 12:08:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 0.5 percent year on year to 2.88 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-August period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 4 percent year on year to 25.38 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.98 million mt in August this year, up 0.3 percent, while in the January-August period it increased by 2.4 percent to 16.55 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 3.1 percent to 2.35 million mt in August while going up by 2.6 percent to 21.67 million mt in the first eight months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


