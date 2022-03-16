German steel recyclers: European recyclers hit by higher energy and raw material prices amid war

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 16:45:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The German Steel Recycling Association (BDSV) has stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected German and European industries including steel recycling companies. The association is calling on politicians to initiate financial relief for the companies affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine as quickly as possible, so that the climate protection goals laid down in the EU Green Deal can be achieved.

The situation is causing economic uncertainty, particularly in the raw materials and energy markets as both Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s most important suppliers of raw materials and energy. Electricity costs are currently highly volatile in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. While the electricity price on February 24 was around €200/MWh, it jumped on March 8-9 by €395/MWh to €620/MWh, only to then slide back down to €440/MWh. These price increases are a major burden for steel recycler companies, as steel recycling requires large amounts of energy in order to be able to produce and supply valuable raw materials for the steel industry. In addition, natural gas is around four times as expensive as it was a year ago.