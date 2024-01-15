Spain’s Acerinox to invest €67 million in German division

Monday, 15 January 2024 12:40:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox has announced that it will invest €67 million in its Germany-based high-performance-alloys division VDM Metals within the scope of its strategic plan to increase the production of high value-added products. The investment will increase the division’s sales by 15 percent.

Among the planned investments is an atomizer for the production of stainless steel and high-performance-alloy powders.

The company has also introduced its operational excellence program called “Beyond Excellence Program” focused on improving its competitiveness between 2024 and 2026. The project includes the expansion of three remelting furnaces and the upgrade of an annealing and pickling line. According to the company statement, these investments will allow the processing of high-performance alloys at the stainless steel manufacturing facilities at Campo de Gibraltar in Spain and will increase the product range.