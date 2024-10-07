Dillinger’s Steelwind to produce monopiles for RWE’s offshore wind projects

German energy company RWE Supply & Trading has signed a capacity reservation agreement with Steelwind Nordenham GmbH (Steelwind), a subsidiary of German steel plate producer Dillinger Group, for monopile foundations for its offshore wind projects in Europe in the future.

Under the agreement, from 2027 Steelwind will reserve 320,000 mt of steel production capacity, the equivalent of approximately 200 monopiles, at its Nordenham monopile production plant over 24 months. Moreover, RWE has an option to extend the duration of the agreement by a further 12 months, providing an additional capacity of 160,000 mt of steel, which equals to around 100 monopiles. The monopiles will be utilized in RWE’s offshore wind farms, which are expected to be commissioned from late 2029.

Additionally, the Germany energy company will be able to receive additional services from Steelwind such as steel structure deliveries and storage.