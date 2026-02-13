Net profit declines at Vale in 2025

The Brazilian miner Vale has posted a net profit of $1.983 billion for 2025, which is 67 percent less than in 2024.

Net sales revenues rose by 1 percent to $38.403 billion, while production costs increased by 3 percent to $24.947 billion. Gross profit decreased by 2 percent to $13.456 billion, and operational profit experienced a significant decline of 45 percent, reaching $5.897 billion. This reduction is primarily attributed to a decrease in recoverable value and asset write-offs totaling $4.599 billion, compared to gains of $301 million from these accounts in 2024.

During 2025, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 75 percent of the company’s EBITDA, while iron ore pellets were equivalent to 13 percent and other ferrous minerals to 1 percent.

Sales of iron ore fines in 2025 reached 273,027 million mt, while pellets sales reached 32.801 million mt and run-of-mine reached 8.530 million mt.