Net profit declines at Vale in Q1 2025

The Brazilian miner, Vale, has posted a net profit of $1.394 billion for Q1 2025, 17 percent less than in Q1 2024.

Net sales revenues declined by 4.0 percent to $8.119 billion, production costs increased by 2.0 percent to $5.451 billion, the gross profit declined by 14 percent to $2.668 billion, and the EBITDA declined by 8 percent to $3.212 billion.

During the quarter, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 72.6 percent of the company’s EBITDA, while iron ore pellets were equivalent to 16.7 percent and other ferrous minerals to 0.6 percent.

The company sold 56.762 million mt of iron ore fines, 7.493 million mt of pellets, and 1.889 million mt of run-of-mine (ROM) iron ore during the quarter, maintaining a target production range of 325-335 million mt for 2025.