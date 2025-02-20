 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Net...

Net profit declines at Vale in 2024

Thursday, 20 February 2025 21:39:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner, Vale, has posted a net profit of BRL 30.431 billion ($5.338 billion) for 2024, against BRL 40.554 billion for 2023.

Net sales revenues declined by 1.0 percent to BRL 206.005 billion, the gross profit declined by 15.2 percent to BRL 74.687 billion, the operational profit declined by 19.3 percent to BRL 57.029 billion, and the pre-tax profit declined by 38.4 percent to BRL 34.224 billion.

In 2024, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 77 percent of the company’s proforma, EBITDA, while iron ore pellets responded for 21 percent and other ferrous minerals for 2 percent. Such figures were relatively augmented by the negative EBITDA achieved by other areas of the company during the period.

The company produced 328 million mt of iron ore in 2024, having established a target range of 325-335 million mt for 2025.

USD = BRL 5.70 (February 20)


Tags: Brazil South America Fin. Reports Vale 

Similar articles

Samarco returns to net profit in Q1

28 May | Steel News

Net profit declines at Vale in 2023

23 Feb | Steel News

Net profit increases sharply at Vale in Q3

27 Oct | Steel News

Vale’s net profit declines sharply in Q2 2023

28 Jul | Steel News

Net profit declines sharply at Vale in Q1

27 Apr | Steel News

Vale’s net profit increases in Q3 2022

28 Oct | Steel News

Vale’s net profit declines in the second quarter

29 Jul | Steel News

Vale’s net profit down by 17.8% in Q1 from Q4

02 May | Steel News

Vale’s New Steel reports net loss for full-year 2021

11 Apr | Steel News

Vale’s net profit spikes to $5.4 billion in Q4 2021

25 Feb | Steel News