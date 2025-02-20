Net profit declines at Vale in 2024

The Brazilian miner, Vale, has posted a net profit of BRL 30.431 billion ($5.338 billion) for 2024, against BRL 40.554 billion for 2023.

Net sales revenues declined by 1.0 percent to BRL 206.005 billion, the gross profit declined by 15.2 percent to BRL 74.687 billion, the operational profit declined by 19.3 percent to BRL 57.029 billion, and the pre-tax profit declined by 38.4 percent to BRL 34.224 billion.

In 2024, the iron ore fines business of Vale represented 77 percent of the company’s proforma, EBITDA, while iron ore pellets responded for 21 percent and other ferrous minerals for 2 percent. Such figures were relatively augmented by the negative EBITDA achieved by other areas of the company during the period.

The company produced 328 million mt of iron ore in 2024, having established a target range of 325-335 million mt for 2025.

USD = BRL 5.70 (February 20)