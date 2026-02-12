 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rescinding AD order on wire rod from Ukraine

Thursday, 12 February 2026 17:03:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced it will be rescinding the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from Ukraine between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025.

The DOC has decided to rescind the administrative review of the AD order because there were no reviewable entries of subject merchandise for which liquidation is suspended, or in other words, there were no entries of subject merchandise for the companies subject to this review during the period of review. 

Due to a lapse in appropriations and federal government shutdown, on November 14, 2025, the DOC tolled all deadlines in administrative proceedings by 47 days and then due to heavy backlog tolled all deadlines by an additional 21 days. Therefore, the deadline for the preliminary results of this review is now February 9, 2026.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Ukraine US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US DOC votes to keep AD/CVD orders on certain wire rod imports

24 Oct | Steel News

Sunset reviews instituted for certain wire rod and pipe imports to the US

04 Jun | Steel News

Romanian longs prices stable despite weak and unsupportive demand

12 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices remain stable, though futures soften before holiday

12 Feb | Longs and Billet

India's Kalyani Ispat orders SMS Group high-speed bar and wire rod mill for Rajnandgaon plant

12 Feb | Steel News

Turkish longs sales market silent both locally and externally, prices weaken

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Turkey’s Aegean region decrease amid sluggish demand

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices mostly soften amid sluggish demand

10 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 7, 2026

10 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices post very small declines amid pre-holiday inactivity

09 Feb | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  5 - 12 mm
KHALIFA STEEL INDUSTRIES WLL
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 16 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  6.5 - 60 mm
BRILLIANCE MAHK IMPORT & EXPORT (SHANGHAI) CO., LIMITED
View Offer