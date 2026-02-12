US rescinding AD order on wire rod from Ukraine

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced it will be rescinding the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from Ukraine between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025.

The DOC has decided to rescind the administrative review of the AD order because there were no reviewable entries of subject merchandise for which liquidation is suspended, or in other words, there were no entries of subject merchandise for the companies subject to this review during the period of review.

Due to a lapse in appropriations and federal government shutdown, on November 14, 2025, the DOC tolled all deadlines in administrative proceedings by 47 days and then due to heavy backlog tolled all deadlines by an additional 21 days. Therefore, the deadline for the preliminary results of this review is now February 9, 2026.