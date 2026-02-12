Exports of wire rod from Brazil increase in January

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 69,600 mt in January 2026, against 28,000 mt in December 2025, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The increase reflects more exports to the US (39,800 mt at $683/mt), against 3,900 mt at $702/mt in December.

The remaining 29,800 mt was shipped to South American countries, at an average of $589/mt.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (69,000 mt) and Gerdau (600 mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 4,200 mt of wire rod in January, against 3,500 mt in December.

The origins of the imports in January were Egypt (2,200 mt at $588/mt), Russia (1,300 mt at $482/mt), China (500 mt at $676/mt), Europe (100 mt at $864/mt), and Argentina (100 mt at $$1,112/mt).