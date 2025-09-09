 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Wire...

Wire rod exports from Brazil decline in August 2025

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 00:11:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 19,200 mt in August against 32,100 mt in July, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The decrease is due to the lack of exports sent to the US, compared to 18,800 mt exported in July.

Destinations in August were South American countries (17,900 mt at $677/mt), Canada (800 mt at $842/mt), and the Dominican Republic (500 mt at $590/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (18,500 mt at $682/mt) and Gerdau (700 mt at $656/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 12,000 mt of wire rod in August against 3,100 mt in July.

The origins of the imports were China (10,800 mt at $494/mt), Europe (800 mt at $835/mt), and Egypt (400 mt at $605/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Turkish official wire rod prices mostly remain unchanged

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 37, 2025

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices soften very slightly as demand fails to improve so far, coke down

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Mexican long steel markets continue higher amid reports supplies are tightening, Mittal outage seen over end-November

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

European longs prices decline amid weak demand as September starts

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 1.2 percent in January-July 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

US import rebar and wire rod pricing flat amid trimmed supply, local shortages persist

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar increases while wire rod stays flat

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Romanian buyers show strong interest in ex-Turkey longs, amid modest local demand and stable prices

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices stable, while sales to SE Asia halted due to non-VAT checks

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 16 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer