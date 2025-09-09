Wire rod exports from Brazil decline in August 2025

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 19,200 mt in August against 32,100 mt in July, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The decrease is due to the lack of exports sent to the US, compared to 18,800 mt exported in July.

Destinations in August were South American countries (17,900 mt at $677/mt), Canada (800 mt at $842/mt), and the Dominican Republic (500 mt at $590/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (18,500 mt at $682/mt) and Gerdau (700 mt at $656/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 12,000 mt of wire rod in August against 3,100 mt in July.

The origins of the imports were China (10,800 mt at $494/mt), Europe (800 mt at $835/mt), and Egypt (400 mt at $605/mt), also FOB conditions.