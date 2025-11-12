Wire rod exports from Brazil decline in October

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 10,100 mt in October against 27,300 mt in September, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

October destinations were the US (4,400 mt at $423/mt), the Dominican Republic (3,100 mt at $565/mt), South American countries (2,400 mt at $652/mt), and Canada (200 mt at $802/mt).

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (6,700 mt) and Gerdau (3,400 mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 21,200 mt of wire rod in October against 5,500 mt in September.

The origins of the imports were Egypt (11,200 mt at $520mt), China (9,500 mt at $485/mt), and Europe (500 mt at $955/mt).