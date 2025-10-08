 |  Login 
Wire rod exports from Brazil increase in September

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 23:37:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 27,300 mt in September, against 19,200 mt in August, according to the foreign trade authority, SECEX.

Destinations in September were South American countries (20,000 mt at $586/mt), the US (7,000 mt at $587/mt), and Canada (300 mt at $828/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (27,200 mt at $586/mt) and Gerdau (100 mt at $657/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 5,500 mt of wire rod in September against 12,000 mt in August.

The origins of the imports were China (2,800 mt at $511mt), Egypt (1,500 mt at $605mt), Russia (600 mt at $468/mt), and Europe (600 mt at $960/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

