Wire rod exports from Brazil stable in February

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 18:29:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 19,400 mt in February against 19,500 mt in January, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The exports of February were destined to the US (12,600 mt at $700/mt), South American countries (5,200 mt at $638/mt), and Canada (1,700 mt at $655/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (16,700 mt at $696/mt) and Gerdau (2,700 mt at $637/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 10,900 mt of wire rod in February against 21,300 mt in January.

The origins of the imports were China (10,500 mt at $508/mt), Germany (300 mt at $855/mt), and Japan (100 mt at $1,082/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

