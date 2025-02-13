Wire rod exports from Brazil decline in January

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 19,500 mt in January against 36,900 mt in December 2024.

The exports of January were destined to South American countries (10,300 mt at $608/mt), the Dominican Republic (5,200 mt at $565/mt), the US (3,300 mt at $748/mt), and Puerto Rico (700 mt at $570/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Gerdau (13,800 mt at $583/mt), ArcelorMittal (5,500 mt at $710/mt), and Simec (200 mt at $649/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 21,300 mt of wire rod in January against 18,800 mt in December.

The origins of the imports were Asia (15,400 mt, of which 14,300 mt from China at $511/mt), Egypt (5,300 mt at $586/mt), and Germany (600 mt at $898/mt).

Rising imports were expected, as importers have cleared customs of material previously stockpiled at ports, taking advantage of a more favorable exchange rate.