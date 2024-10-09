Wire rod exports from Brazil remain in downtrend

Wire rod exports from Brazil have reached 9,800 mt in September against 16,000 mt in August and 17,700 mt in July, according to customs.

The exports of September were destined to South American countries (7,400 mt at $624/mt), to the Dominican Republic (2,300 mt at $609/mt), and to Canada (100 mt at $927/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (8,700 mt at $630/mt), Simec (1,000 mt at $533/mt), and Gerdau (100 mt at $893/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 21,100 mt of wire rod in September against 27,900 mt August.

The origins of the imports were China (10,500 mt at $556/mt), Egypt (9,900 mt at $595/mt), Germany (500 mt at $980/mt), and Japan (200 mt at $1,023/mt), also FOB conditions.

Under the current regime of quotas adopted for clearing customs at normal import taxes, a volume of wire rod estimated at 6,800 mt was left unused until the deadline of 09/30/2024, pointing to a decline of imports of the product over the next month.