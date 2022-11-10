﻿
Brazilian wire rod exports decline sharply in October

Thursday, 10 November 2022 01:29:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Wire rod exports from Brazil declined to 2,000 mt in October from 38,900 mt in September, according to customs.

The exports in October were all destined to South American countries, of which 1,700 mt from Gerdau at $664/mt and 300 mt from ArcelorMittal at $835/mt, both FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 21,600 mt of wire rod in October, against 15,900 mt in September. The imports were from China (10,600 mt at $909/mt), Egypt (9,200 mt at $703/mt), and Europe (1,600 mt at $1,095/mt) also FOB conditions.

Most of the imports were destined to states in the north and northeastern regions of Brazil, reflecting the logistics problems to transport steel products from the producers in the southeast by long distances, usually by truck.


