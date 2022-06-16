Brazilian wire rod exports increase in May

Thursday, 16 June 2022 21:38:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 45,300 mt of wire rod in May, against 39,300 mt in April, according to local customs.

The exports in May were destined chiefly to the US (24,700 mt at $ 1,181/mt), to the Dominican Republic (8,000 mt at $ 779/mt) and to South American countries, (6,900 mt at $830/mt), all FOB conditions.

Smaller volumes were shipped to Senegal (2,900 mt at $ 768/mt) and to Asia (2,800 mt at $ 500/mt)

ArcelorMittal exported 40,000 mt at $1,029/mt, while Gerdau exported 5,300 mt at $725/mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in May 5,800 mt of wire rod, of which 3,700 mt at $ 1,139/mt from Germany, 1,500 mt at $812/mt from Turkey, 500 mt at $871 from China and 100 mt at $ 1,409/mt from Japan.