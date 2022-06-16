﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian wire rod exports increase in May

Thursday, 16 June 2022 21:38:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 45,300 mt of wire rod in May, against 39,300 mt in April, according to local customs.

The exports in May were destined chiefly to the US (24,700 mt at $ 1,181/mt), to the Dominican Republic (8,000 mt at $ 779/mt) and to South American countries, (6,900 mt at $830/mt), all FOB conditions.

Smaller volumes were shipped to Senegal (2,900 mt at $ 768/mt) and to Asia (2,800 mt at $ 500/mt)

ArcelorMittal exported 40,000 mt at $1,029/mt, while Gerdau exported 5,300 mt at $725/mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in May 5,800 mt of wire rod, of which 3,700 mt at $ 1,139/mt from Germany, 1,500 mt at $812/mt from Turkey, 500 mt at $871 from China and 100 mt at $ 1,409/mt from Japan.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America 

Similar articles

US domestic wire rod buyers still holding back after price decrease

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

Downtrend in Asian wire rod market confirmed in deals

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Romanian long prices drop considerably due to low demand, high stocks

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Bulgarian longs prices indicate another sharp fall

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey rebar and wire rod prices fall amid weak demand, lower scrap prices

15 Jun | Longs and Billet

Nucor announces wire rod price decrease

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir revises its wire rod prices

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Turkey revised amid weaker scrap prices

14 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 24

14 Jun | Longs and Billet