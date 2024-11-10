Wire rod exports from Brazil increase in October

Wire rod exports from Brazil have reached 15,700 mt in October against 9,800 mt in September, according to customs.

The exports of September were destined to the US (11,900 mt at $777/mt), the Dominican Republic (3,300 mt at $591/mt), South American countries (400 mt at $830/mt), and Canada (100 mt at $882/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (12,900 mt at $766/mt) and Gerdau (2,800 mt at $617/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 15,300 mt of wire rod in October against 21,100 mt in September.

The origins of the imports were China (7,100 mt at $540/mt), Russia (6,900 mt at $572/mt), Germany (900 mt at $974/mt), Japan (200 mt at $1,092/mt), and Venezuela (200 mt at $605/mt), also FOB conditions.

The decline of the volume imported was expected, as a quota of 6,800 mt was left unused until the deadline of 9/30/2024, reflecting the lack of interest in importing.

The import from Venezuela is seen as a deviation of origin, as the country has no volumes available for export.