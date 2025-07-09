 |  Login 
Wire rod exports from Brazil decline sharply in June

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 23:55:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 10,500 mt in June, against 20,500 mt in May, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The exports of May were destined to the US (6,600 mt at $662/mt), to South American countries (3,300 mt at $637/mt), and to Canada (600 mt at $776/mt), all FOB conditions. 
 
The exporters were ArcelorMittal (9,800 mt at $662/mt) and Gerdau (700 mt at $637/mt). 
 
Meanwhile, Brazil imported 22,800 mt of wire rod in June, against 20,200 mt in May. 
 
The origins of the imports were China (13,700 mt at $521/mt), Egypt (8,000 mt at $662/mt), and Europe (1,100 mt at $979/mt). 
 
During the first half of 2025, Brazil exported 127,600 mt and imported 113,700 mt of wire rod, against respectively 113,700 mt and 93,400 mt during the same period in 2024.

