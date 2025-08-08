 |  Login 
Wire rod exports from Brazil shows sharp increase in July

Friday, 08 August 2025 21:19:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 32,100 mt in July against 10,500 mt in June, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The increase reflects a high volume of exports to the US (18,800 mt at $596/mt) and to South American countries (12,200 mt at $624mt), while 1,100 mt at $845/mt were shipped to Canada.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (31,300 mt at $614/mt) and Gerdau (800 mt at $656/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 3,100 mt of wire rod in July against 22,800 mt in June.

The decline reflects clearing customs postponements by importers, in the hope of a more favorable exchange rate.

The origins of the imports were China (2,700 mt at $494/mt), Europe (300 mt at $985/mt) and Hong Kong (100 mt at $505/mt).


