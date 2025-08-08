Wire rod exports from Brazil shows sharp increase in July

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 32,100 mt in July against 10,500 mt in June, according to foreign trade authority, SECEX.

The increase reflects a high volume of exports to the US (18,800 mt at $596/mt) and to South American countries (12,200 mt at $624mt), while 1,100 mt at $845/mt were shipped to Canada.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (31,300 mt at $614/mt) and Gerdau (800 mt at $656/mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 3,100 mt of wire rod in July against 22,800 mt in June.

The decline reflects clearing customs postponements by importers, in the hope of a more favorable exchange rate.

The origins of the imports were China (2,700 mt at $494/mt), Europe (300 mt at $985/mt) and Hong Kong (100 mt at $505/mt).