Germany’s Klöckner to sell four commodity distribution businesses to focus on higher value-added products

Germany-based steel producer Klöckner & Co has announced that it plans to sell four of its European commodity distribution businesses and has received an offer by Spanish miner Hierros Añon S.A. that comprises all relevant terms and conditions regarding an acquisition. The businesses are located in France, the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium, and employ around 1,500 people as of September 30, 2023.

With the proposed transaction, Klöckner would continue to prioritize businesses with higher value-added products and services. Going forward, Klöckner will continue to concentrate on the growth of its biggest market in North America and its attractive European activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Closing of the transaction, after an acceptance of the offer, is expected to take place in the first half of 2024.