German crude steel output rises by 12.3 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 10:45:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 0.1 percent year on year to 3.14 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In 2021, crude steel production in Germany rose by 12.3 percent year on year to 40.06 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.28 million mt in December last year, up 2.5 percent, while in 2021 it increased by 14.3 percent to 25.67 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 8.4 percent to 2.40 million mt in December, while rising by 12.5 percent to 34.78 million mt in the full year, both year on year.