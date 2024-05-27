﻿
German crude steel output increases by 5.1 percent in January-April

Monday, 27 May 2024 12:18:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 2.7 percent year on year to 3.28 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-April period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 5.1 percent year on year to 12.99 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.10 million mt in April this year, up 1.2 percent, while in the January-April period it increased by 3.9 percent to 8.40 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 0.1 percent to 2.73 million mt in April while going up by 3.7 percent to 11.30 million mt in the first four months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

