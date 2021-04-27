German crude steel output increases by 3.2 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 11:54:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 14.8 percent year on year to 3.77 million metric tons, recording the highest level in almost four years, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first quarter this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 3.2 percent year on year to 10.17 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.32 million mt in March this year, up 10.7 percent, while in the January-March period it increased by 3.3 percent to 6.48 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 11.9 percent to 3.37 million mt in March, while rising by 5.3 percent to 9.21 million mt in the first three months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.