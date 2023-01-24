﻿
English
German crude steel output down 8.4 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 10:27:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 14.6 percent year on year to 2.69 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In 2022, crude steel production in Germany fell by 8.4 percent year on year to 36.85 million mt. With the exception of 2020, when the pandemic began , this marks the lowest annual value since 2009.

In December, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.99 million mt, dropping by 12.6 percent, while in 2022 it moved down by 7.6 percent to 23.73 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 15.7 percent year on year to 2.02 million mt in December, while decreasing by 7.8 percent to 32.05 million mt in 2022, compared to the previous year.


