German crude steel output down 7.9 percent in January-November

Thursday, 22 December 2022 11:49:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 18.0 percent year on year to 2.8 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-November period this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 7.9 percent year on year to 34.16 million mt.

In November, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.84 million mt, dropping by 16.4 percent, while in the January-November period it moved down by 7.2 percent to 21.73 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 14.8 percent to 2.38 million mt in November, while decreasing by 7.2 percent to 30.03 million mt in the first 11 months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


