German crude steel output down 6.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 21 November 2022 11:43:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 14.4 percent year on year to 3.14 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-October period this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 6.9 percent year on year to 31.39 million mt.

In October, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.83 million mt, dropping by 20.4 percent, while in the January-October period it moved down by 6.2 percent to 19.89 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 13.2 percent to 2.65 million mt in October, while decreasing by 6.5 percent to 27.65 million mt in the first 10 months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


