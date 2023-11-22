German crude steel output down 4.1 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 12:04:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 8.8 percent year on year to 2.88 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-October period this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 4.1 percent year on year to 30.11 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.86 million mt in October this year, down 4.7 percent, while in the January-October period it decreased by 0.4 percent to 19.94 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 2.2 percent to 2.52 million mt in October, while falling by 4.7 percent to 26.07 million mt in the first ten months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.