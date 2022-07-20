German crude steel output decreases by 5.5 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:16:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by seven percent year on year to 3.19 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-June this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 5.5 percent year on year to 19.56 million mt.

In June, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.94 million mt, down 7.9 percent, while in the January-June period it dropped by six percent to 12.24 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by eight percent to 2.78 million mt in June, while falling by 5.6 percent to 17.25 million mt in the first six months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.