﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.5 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 11:16:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by seven percent year on year to 3.19 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-June this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 5.5 percent year on year to 19.56 million mt.

In June, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.94 million mt, down 7.9 percent, while in the January-June period it dropped by six percent to 12.24 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by eight percent to 2.78 million mt in June, while falling by 5.6 percent to 17.25 million mt in the first six months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MMK’s steel sales decrease in H1 amid unfavorable market conditions

20 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.5 percent in H1 as demand slows

15 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.9 percent in May from April

22 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-May

21 Jun | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up in May from Apr, down 8.7% in Jan-May

15 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by three percent in January-April

20 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest produces less pig iron and crude steel output in Q1

16 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.3 percent in January-April

16 May | Steel News

Sangang Minguang’s net profit up 55.69 percent for 2021

27 Apr | Steel News