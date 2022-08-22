German crude steel output decreases by 5.1 percent in January-July

Monday, 22 August 2022 09:52:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by two percent year on year to 2.97 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-July this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 5.1 percent year on year to 22.53 million mt.

In July, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.98 million mt, up 2.8 percent, while in the January-July period it dropped by 4.9 percent to 14.23 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 2.2 percent to 2.74 million mt in July, while falling by 5.2 percent to 20.0 million mt in the first seven months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.