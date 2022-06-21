German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 15:57:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 11.5 percent year on year to 3.24 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-May this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 4.8 percent year on year to 16.37 million mt.

In May, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 2.01 million mt, down 14.1 percent, while in the January-May period it dropped by 5.6 percent to 10.3 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 8.4 percent to 2.82 million mt in May, while falling by 5.1 percent to 14.47 million mt in the first five months this year, both compared to the same period of the previous year.