German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-August

Thursday, 22 September 2022 11:19:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 2.3 percent year on year to 2.87 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-August this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 4.8 percent year on year to 25.4 million mt.

In August, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.94 million mt, remaining unchanged, while in the January-August period it dropped by 4.3 percent to 16.17 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 4.3 percent to 2.35 million mt in August, while falling by 5.1 percent to 22.36 million mt in the first eight months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


