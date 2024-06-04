Gerdau restarts plants in South Brazil

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:14:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Gerdau Charqueadas and Riograndense plants, located in the Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, have restarted operations.

The two plants were idled since May 3, due to the intensive rains that have flooded the state.

According to sources, the plants are in a slow-paced ramp-up, taking into consideration the situation of its workers, many of which have lost proprieties, or have relatives and friends affected by the tragedy.

The Charqueadas plant produces special steels, while the Riograndense plant, located in Sapucaia do Sul, produces long steel products.