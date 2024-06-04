﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau restarts plants in South Brazil

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:14:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Gerdau Charqueadas and Riograndense plants, located in the Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, have restarted operations.

The two plants were idled since May 3, due to the intensive rains that have flooded the state.

According to sources, the plants are in a slow-paced ramp-up, taking into consideration the situation of its workers, many of which have lost proprieties, or have relatives and friends affected by the tragedy.

The Charqueadas plant produces special steels, while the Riograndense plant, located in Sapucaia do Sul, produces long steel products.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron price shows sharp decline

04 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

03 Jun | Flats and Slab

Brazil remains a net importer of finished steel products

03 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian slab export prices move down

31 May | Flats and Slab

Gerdau shuts down plant in Brazil

30 May | Steel News

Brazilian slabs export prices increase week-on-week

28 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron price declines week-on-week

28 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian HRC export price remains stable

28 May | Flats and Slab

Sales by Brazilian flat steel distributors show small increase in April

24 May | Steel News

CSN will invest $2.0 billion in its Volta Redonda plant

23 May | Steel News