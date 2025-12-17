 |  Login 
Usiminas to maintain its steel prices during Q1 2026

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 09:54:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Usiminas has confirmed its decision to maintain its steel prices for the first quarter of 2026 during a conference with analysts.

Other steel manufacturers are expected to implement price increases starting in January 2026, aiming to offset the lower average prices seen throughout 2025. These companies attribute the decline in prices to heightened competition from imported products, particularly those from China offered at allegedly dumped levels.

In October 2025, Usiminas raised its prices by four percent for sales within the distributor chain.

Carlos Loureiro, Executive President of INDA (the Brazilian Institute of Steel Distributors), recently stated in a press conference that the January 2026 price adjustment is intended to restore prices to their January 2025 levels.


