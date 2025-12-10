 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal concludes set-up of solar energy plant in Brazil

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 17:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilin arm of ArcelorMittal, in association with Atlas Renewable Energy, concluded the set-up of the solar energy park Luiz Carlos, located in Paracatu, state of Minas Gerais.

With investments totaling around $170 million, the project led to the construction of a plant that can reach a maximum output of 315 megawatts, while maintaining an average of 74 megawatts annually.

The project was concluded three months ahead of schedule and includes a transmission line 65 kilometers in length, with tension of 500 kV. 

Everton Negresiolo, director at ArcelorMittal, stated that all generated energy will be allocated to the company's operations, helping diversify its energy sources, lower production costs, and enhance competitiveness.

Luiz Carlos is part of a $1.0 billion investment plan by ArcelorMittal in renewable energy, including a solar/wind power plant in the state of Bahia, under its strategy to achieve 100 percent renewable energy consumption by 2030.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Brazil starts up wind project targeting long-term decarbonization goals

28 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian rebar export price stable in four weeks

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Brazilian rebar export price increases in four weeks

24 Oct | Longs and Billet

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports stable week-on-week

07 Oct | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-Brazil slab prices remain unchanged from last week

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian rebar export price declines in four weeks

16 Jun | Longs and Billet

Ex-Brazil HDG prices decline

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

14 May | Flats and Slab