ArcelorMittal Brazil starts up wind project targeting long-term decarbonization goals

ArcelorMittal Brazil has announced that it has begun commercial operations at the Babilônia Centro wind complex in Bahia after completing the project ahead of schedule, marking a major milestone in its decarbonization strategy and renewable-energy integration. Developed with Brazilian energy company Casa dos Ventos, the project strengthens the company’s long-term competitiveness by reducing energy costs and expanding access to low-carbon power.

Featuring 123 turbines and fully connected to Brazil’s national grid, the project with a capacity of 553.5 MW carries an investment value of BRL 4.2 billion ($728.55 million) and operates under a 35-year authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency of Brazil (ANEEL). ArcelorMittal secured 267 MW of dedicated wind power allocation, marking its first renewable wind venture in the country.

Supporting energy diversification and decarbonization

ArcelorMittal Brazil stated that the project will diversify its energy matrix, improve operational competitiveness, and contribute to its decarbonization commitments. The company aims to achieve 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

For the construction phase, ArcelorMittal supplied its XCarb® low-carbon rebar, produced with 100 percent recycled metal and 100 percent renewable electricity, reducing steelmaking emissions by roughly 60 percent. The wind complex is capable of avoiding around 204,000 mt of carbon dioxide annually, reinforcing the company’s pathway toward low-carbon operations.